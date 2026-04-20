Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $550.0790 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $539.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $142.67 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.29.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing's payout ratio is 14.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Stephens set a $200.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price target on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

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