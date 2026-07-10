Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.6 million.

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Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.4%

SLP opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a positive return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair cut shares of Simulations Plus from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Simulations Plus from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 4,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $77,023.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,202,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,047,295.64. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,177 shares of company stock worth $108,754. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company's stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc NASDAQ: SLP specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company's flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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