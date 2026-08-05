Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.82), FiscalAI reports. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Sinclair's conference call:

Political advertising revenue rose 9% year over year to $59 million, and Sinclair raised its full-year political guidance to at least $375 million, citing strong early demand across competitive Senate, gubernatorial and House races.

year over year to $59 million, and Sinclair raised its full-year political guidance to at least $375 million, citing strong early demand across competitive Senate, gubernatorial and House races. Sinclair increased full-year Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $730 million-$760 million despite lower core advertising expectations, supported by high-margin political revenue, year-to-date outperformance and continued expense discipline.

The company reduced debt by approximately $320 million during the quarter and an additional $25 million after quarter-end, lowering interest expense and leaving its nearest material maturity in December 2029.

during the quarter and an additional $25 million after quarter-end, lowering interest expense and leaving its nearest material maturity in December 2029. Core advertising revenue declined 3% as political spending crowded out inventory and fuel, tariff and cost-inflation concerns pressured advertisers; Sinclair cut its full-year core advertising outlook by $40 million at the midpoint.

Management expects the anticipated removal of the FCC’s 39% national ownership cap to make large-scale broadcast M&A less risky, while record World Cup audiences and cross-platform sports offerings supported advertiser demand.

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Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 488,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $255,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $377,332.44. The trade was a 40.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair by 142.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sinclair from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sinclair from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 target price on Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sinclair

About Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBGI is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

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