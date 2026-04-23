Sinclair (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.0367) per share and revenue of $787.09 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 64.27% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sinclair Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SBGI opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Sinclair's payout ratio is presently -59.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert Weisbord sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 284,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,467,042.50. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 22,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $296,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $327,853.70. The trade was a 47.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 55,672 shares of company stock valued at $758,498 in the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Sinclair by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 32,864 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the company's stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sinclair by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,370 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sinclair from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sinclair from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sinclair from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sinclair from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 target price on Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.60.

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Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc NASDAQ: SBGI is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

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