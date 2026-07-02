Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 115,844 Shares of Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 115,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $5,270,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,555,877 shares in the company, valued at $116,292,403.50. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 101 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $4,493.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58.

On Friday, May 8th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 59,767 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,412.86.

On Thursday, May 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 48,546 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $2,165,637.06.

On Saturday, April 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96.

On Friday, April 17th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 52,397 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $2,341,097.96.

On Thursday, April 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 226,906 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $10,287,918.04.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 235,863 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $10,528,924.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 47,814 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $2,128,201.14.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6%

SION traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 328,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,115. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 512,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,395 shares of the company's stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 453,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,220 shares of the company's stock worth $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 335,942 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company's stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SION. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JonesTrading increased their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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