Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.5550, with a volume of 318131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sionna Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JonesTrading upped their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 184,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 184,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $8,534,014.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,671,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,491,612.84. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 989,630 shares of company stock worth $44,987,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,177 shares of the company's stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,749,000 after buying an additional 41,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,290,000.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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