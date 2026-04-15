Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SION shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.57.

View Our Latest Report on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 3.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sionna Therapeutics

In other Sionna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,494,962 shares in the company, valued at $259,798,480. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 29,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,530,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,398,695.16. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 311,906 shares of company stock worth $12,759,732 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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