Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Sirius Real Estate logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Andrew Coombs purchased 33,000 Sirius Real Estate shares at GBX 100 each, worth £33,000, followed by another 1,670 shares at GBX 101.
  • Stock performance: Shares rose 1.4% to GBX 101.70, with trading volume far exceeding the company’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst outlook: All five tracked analysts rate the stock a “Buy,” with a consensus price target of GBX 123.80 versus the current price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £33,000.

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Andrew Coombs purchased 1,670 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 per share, for a total transaction of £1,686.70.

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SRE traded up GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,989,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 86.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 112.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 134 price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sirius Real Estate Right Now?

Before you consider Sirius Real Estate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius Real Estate wasn't on the list.

While Sirius Real Estate currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
tc pixel
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
Smart Money is Watching USAU: The Next Gold-Copper Acquisition Target?
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines