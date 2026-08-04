Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Acquires 33,000 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs bought 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £33,000.

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Andrew Coombs purchased 1,670 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 per share, for a total transaction of £1,686.70.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts: Sign Up

Sirius Real Estate Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SRE traded up GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,989,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 86.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 112.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 99.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 134 price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 123.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius Real Estate

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sirius Real Estate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius Real Estate wasn't on the list.

While Sirius Real Estate currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here