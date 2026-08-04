Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Insider Purchases 1,670 Shares of Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 1,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 per share, for a total transaction of £1,686.70.

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Andrew Coombs acquired 33,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £33,000.

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Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 1.4%

LON:SRE traded up GBX 1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.70. 99,989,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 86.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 112.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 110 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 134 target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 123.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company's core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company's own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

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