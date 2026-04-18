Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4444.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Sirius XM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th.

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Sirius XM Trading Up 3.0%

SIRI opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 925,313 shares of the company's stock worth $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 92,111 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,273 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

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