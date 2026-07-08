SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:SITE opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.27 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.SiteOne Landscape Supply's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $64,818.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,872.77. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 541.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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