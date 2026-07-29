SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.24%.SiteOne Landscape Supply's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from SiteOne Landscape Supply's conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded the difficult market backdrop: Net sales rose 5% to $1.53 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $237.2 million, net income grew 8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin held at 15.5% despite a 2% volume decline.

Net sales rose 5% to $1.53 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $237.2 million, net income grew 8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin held at 15.5% despite a 2% volume decline. End-market demand remains weak, with management expecting new residential construction to decline at a high-single-digit rate and repair and upgrade activity to fall at a mid-single-digit rate in 2026. Higher fertilizer prices also temporarily pressured maintenance-product volumes, particularly among customers operating under fixed budgets.

End-market demand remains weak, with management expecting new residential construction to decline at a high-single-digit rate and repair and upgrade activity to fall at a mid-single-digit rate in 2026. Higher fertilizer prices also temporarily pressured maintenance-product volumes, particularly among customers operating under fixed budgets. Commercial initiatives are supporting market-share gains and margins: private-brand sales grew strongly, Pro-Trade sales increased nearly 50% in the quarter, digital sales rose more than 50% year to date, and small-customer growth remained strong. Management expects gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin to improve for the full year.

Commercial initiatives are supporting market-share gains and margins: private-brand sales grew strongly, Pro-Trade sales increased nearly 50% in the quarter, digital sales rose more than 50% year to date, and small-customer growth remained strong. Management expects gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin to improve for the full year. SiteOne returned substantial capital to shareholders, repurchasing approximately 797,000 shares for $94 million in the quarter and $124 million year to date. The company said it will remain opportunistic with additional buybacks while preserving capacity for acquisitions.

SiteOne returned substantial capital to shareholders, repurchasing approximately 797,000 shares for $94 million in the quarter and $124 million year to date. The company said it will remain opportunistic with additional buybacks while preserving capacity for acquisitions. The company maintained its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $425 million to $455 million, including a projected $4 million-$5 million headwind from the 53rd fiscal week. Management expects additional acquisitions later in the year, supported by an active pipeline and net leverage of 1.3 times adjusted EBITDA.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE traded down $10.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. 1,566,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,071. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $168.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $156.18.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $64,818.19. Following the sale, the director owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,872.77. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,413 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings increased to $3.14 per share from $2.86 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.7% to $1.53 billion. SiteOne Landscape Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Second-quarter earnings increased to $3.14 per share from $2.86 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.7% to $1.53 billion. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite lowering the price target to $155 from $160. SiteOne Landscape Price Target Update

Robert W. Baird maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating that the analyst still sees substantial long-term upside despite lowering the price target to $155 from $160. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s quarterly net margin was 3.24% and return on equity was 9.22%, providing context for profitability as investors assess the earnings miss and the company’s outlook. SiteOne Landscape Earnings Report

The company’s quarterly net margin was 3.24% and return on equity was 9.22%, providing context for profitability as investors assess the earnings miss and the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share fell $0.22 short of the $3.36 consensus estimate. Revenue of $1.53 billion also missed expectations of $1.54 billion, raising concerns about demand, execution, or margin pressure. SiteOne Landscape Supply Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Adjusted earnings of $3.14 per share fell $0.22 short of the $3.36 consensus estimate. Revenue of $1.53 billion also missed expectations of $1.54 billion, raising concerns about demand, execution, or margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Baird’s price-target reduction from $160 to $155 adds to the cautious tone, even though the firm retained its positive rating. Benzinga Analyst Ratings

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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