SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.0 million-$295.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.8 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Wall Street Zen raised SiTime from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays raised SiTime from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SiTime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $661.88.

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SiTime Trading Down 6.9%

SITM stock traded down $39.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.12. The stock had a trading volume of 661,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,633. SiTime has a 1-year low of $187.56 and a 1-year high of $901.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $640.73 and a 200 day moving average of $523.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.74 and a beta of 2.94.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.39. SiTime had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $157.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. SiTime has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $1,454,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,473,407.24. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,750. This trade represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,709 shares of company stock valued at $50,230,546. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 698,539 shares of the company's stock worth $246,717,000 after purchasing an additional 218,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiTime by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,452,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SiTime by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,027,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company's stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company's stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime's products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company's timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

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