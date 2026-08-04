Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 25.25%.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 527,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Ross Anthony Bruck bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $324,120. This represents a 78.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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