SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,857,954 shares, a growth of ∞ from the June 30th total of 0 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,521,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

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SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

SK hynix Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SKHY traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 48,604,033 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,628,734. SK hynix has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKHY

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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