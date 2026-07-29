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SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Short interest surged to 14.86 million shares as of July 15, up from zero at the end of June; 0.2% of SK hynix’s stock is now sold short, representing about 0.5 days of average trading volume.
  • Second-quarter EPS of $8.76 exceeded the $5.12 consensus estimate, while operating profit jumped 557% year over year and revenue rose 257%, driven by strong demand for HBM and server memory used in AI data centers.
  • Shares fell 3.1% to $126.16 amid concerns over a planned $31 billion spending program, mixed revenue and operating-profit results, intensifying competition, and broader weakness in AI-chip stocks; analysts nonetheless maintain an average “Buy” rating with a $330 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,857,954 shares, a growth of ∞ from the June 30th total of 0 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,521,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter operating profit surged 557% year over year to a record, while revenue increased 257%. Results were powered by strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM used in AI data centers. SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 557% on AI chip demand, misses forecasts
  • Positive Sentiment: Management has begun mass shipments of HBM4 and expects a stronger production ramp in the second half. Long-term supply agreements with major customers, including 10 customers cited in reports, should improve revenue visibility as AI infrastructure spending continues. SK hynix Inc. Stock: Surges as HBM4 Drives 557% Profit Growth
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains unusually strong, with reports citing a 76% operating margin and SK hynix holding a leading share of the HBM market. Analysts remain constructive on pricing, margins and AI-related memory demand, viewing the recent pullback as a potential entry point. SK hynix: The Market Missed The Best Part Of Q2
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of $8.76 exceeded the $5.12 consensus estimate, but revenue and operating profit fell short of forecasts. The mixed performance has caused investors to focus more on execution and valuation than on the headline profit growth. SK Hynix second-quarter profit surges 557% but misses estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: A reported plan to spend roughly $31 billion is raising concerns that aggressive capacity investment could pressure free cash flow and returns, even with strong demand. Short interest has also built quickly following the U.S. listing, adding trading pressure. SK Hynix's Profits Explode 550%, but Its $31 Billion Spending Plan Sends Investors Running
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off conditions are weighing on the stock, including an AI-chip selloff, concerns about the financing of AI infrastructure, intensifying Chinese memory-chip competition and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision. Asian Chip Stocks Drop As SK Hynix Earnings Disappoint

SK hynix Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of SKHY traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $126.16. 48,604,033 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,628,734. SK hynix has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SK hynix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SK hynix has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $330.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKHY

SK hynix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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