SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's What Happened

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.80 and last traded at $126.79. Approximately 64,101,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,394,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.17.

Get SK hynix alerts: Sign Up

SK hynix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

SK hynix Stock Performance

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64.

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here