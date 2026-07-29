SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's What Happened

SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $124.80 and last traded at $126.79. Approximately 64,101,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 51,394,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.17.
SK hynix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter operating profit surged 557% year over year to a record, while revenue increased 257%. Results were powered by strong demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM used in AI data centers. SK Hynix Q2 profit jumps 557% on AI chip demand, misses forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Management has begun mass shipments of HBM4 and expects a stronger production ramp in the second half. Long-term supply agreements with major customers, including 10 customers cited in reports, should improve revenue visibility as AI infrastructure spending continues. SK hynix Inc. Stock: Surges as HBM4 Drives 557% Profit Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Profitability remains unusually strong, with reports citing a 76% operating margin and SK hynix holding a leading share of the HBM market. Analysts remain constructive on pricing, margins and AI-related memory demand, viewing the recent pullback as a potential entry point. SK hynix: The Market Missed The Best Part Of Q2
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS of $8.76 exceeded the $5.12 consensus estimate, but revenue and operating profit fell short of forecasts. The mixed performance has caused investors to focus more on execution and valuation than on the headline profit growth. SK Hynix second-quarter profit surges 557% but misses estimates
- Negative Sentiment: A reported plan to spend roughly $31 billion is raising concerns that aggressive capacity investment could pressure free cash flow and returns, even with strong demand. Short interest has also built quickly following the U.S. listing, adding trading pressure. SK Hynix's Profits Explode 550%, but Its $31 Billion Spending Plan Sends Investors Running
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off conditions are weighing on the stock, including an AI-chip selloff, concerns about the financing of AI infrastructure, intensifying Chinese memory-chip competition and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision. Asian Chip Stocks Drop As SK Hynix Earnings Disappoint
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SK hynix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on SKHY
SK hynix Stock Performance
SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64.
SK hynix Company Profile
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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