SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Trading Up 16.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) rose 16.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $148.2450. 22,068,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 49,039,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

The memory chip maker reported $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.12 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $52.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

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Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter operating profit surged 557% year over year, while revenue increased 257% to approximately $54.6 billion. Operating margin reached a record 76%, and adjusted EPS of $8.76 exceeded the $5.12 consensus estimate. SK hynix quarterly earnings results

Second-quarter operating profit surged 557% year over year, while revenue increased 257% to approximately $54.6 billion. Operating margin reached a record 76%, and adjusted EPS of $8.76 exceeded the $5.12 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM remains strong as technology companies expand AI data-center spending. SK hynix has begun mass shipments of HBM4 and expects continued production and pricing support in the second half. SK Hynix second-quarter results

Demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and server DRAM remains strong as technology companies expand AI data-center spending. SK hynix has begun mass shipments of HBM4 and expects continued production and pricing support in the second half. Positive Sentiment: Long-term supply agreements with major customers, including reported contracts covering 10 customers, could reduce the impact of memory-sector cyclicality. Analysts also point to SK hynix’s leading HBM position, estimated at roughly 58% in the first quarter, and potential upside from an NVIDIA relationship. Why SK hynix could be the best AI chip stock

Long-term supply agreements with major customers, including reported contracts covering 10 customers, could reduce the impact of memory-sector cyclicality. Analysts also point to SK hynix’s leading HBM position, estimated at roughly 58% in the first quarter, and potential upside from an NVIDIA relationship. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts remain bullish, arguing that AI demand, high margins and valuation—reportedly near five times earnings—make SKHY attractive after its significant pullback. However, the stock remains exposed to investor concerns about a future memory-cycle downturn.

Several analysts remain bullish, arguing that AI demand, high margins and valuation—reportedly near five times earnings—make SKHY attractive after its significant pullback. However, the stock remains exposed to investor concerns about a future memory-cycle downturn. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $54.6 billion fell short of the approximately $57.7 billion estimate, and operating profit also missed expectations. The shortfall overshadowed the record results because investors had priced in exceptionally strong AI-related growth. SK Hynix misses revenue and profit estimates

Revenue of $54.6 billion fell short of the approximately $57.7 billion estimate, and operating profit also missed expectations. The shortfall overshadowed the record results because investors had priced in exceptionally strong AI-related growth. Negative Sentiment: Plans to spend roughly $31 billion on capacity expansion raised concerns about oversupply, capital intensity and the possibility that today’s unusually high memory margins will not be sustainable. SK Hynix spending plan and earnings

Plans to spend roughly $31 billion on capacity expansion raised concerns about oversupply, capital intensity and the possibility that today’s unusually high memory margins will not be sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Short interest in SKHY’s recently launched U.S. shares has built rapidly, adding selling pressure and signaling that some traders are positioning for further weakness. New competition from China’s CXMT and broader concerns about AI-chip valuations are additional risks. Short sellers target SK Hynix U.S. shares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SKHY shares. Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on SK hynix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $252.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SKHY

SK hynix Trading Up 16.3%

SK hynix Company Profile

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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