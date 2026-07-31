SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $252.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKHY
SK hynix Stock Up 17.5%
SKHY opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.
SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.
SK hynix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SK hynix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Better sentiment toward artificial-intelligence spending supported the rebound. Microsoft’s results renewed confidence in data-center demand, while Samsung Electronics reported a sharp increase in chip profits and said shortages could persist through 2028. These developments bolster expectations for continued demand for SK hynix’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and other memory stocks are roaring back today?
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators described the recent decline as a potential short-term bottom caused by forced liquidations, rather than a deterioration in AI demand. Optimistic coverage highlights SK hynix’s dominant HBM position, long-term customer agreements, expanding HBM4 shipments and expectations for strong pricing and margins through 2028. Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
- Positive Sentiment: A report that SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won made his first purchase of SKHY shares was viewed as a potential confidence signal. The report also cited expectations for substantial long-term upside. SK Group Chair Chey Tae-won Reportedly Makes First-Ever Purchase Of SKHY Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: SK hynix reported exceptional year-over-year growth, including revenue growth of more than 250% and operating-profit growth of more than fivefold, with record margins. However, the results still fell short of revenue expectations, keeping the market focused on execution and future guidance. SK Hynix misses revenue and profit estimates despite record margins
- Negative Sentiment: The company’s planned roughly $31 billion spending program raised concerns about overcapacity, cyclicality and the risk that today’s elevated memory prices may not last. Short sellers are also building positions in the newly listed U.S. shares, adding volatility. Short sellers are wasting no time pouncing on SK Hynix U.S. shares
About SK hynix
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SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.
The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.
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