SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SK hynix from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK hynix to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SK hynix has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $252.00.

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SK hynix Stock Up 17.5%

SKHY opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. SK hynix has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The memory chip maker reported $8.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $52.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 billion.

SK hynix News Roundup

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About SK hynix

SK hynix Inc is a South Korea-based semiconductor company that develops, manufactures, and sells memory products used in a wide range of electronic devices and computing systems. Its portfolio includes DRAM, NAND flash, and other memory solutions that support applications such as servers, PCs, mobile devices, and consumer electronics.

The company serves customers globally through the semiconductor supply chain and is recognized as one of the major memory chip producers in the industry.

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