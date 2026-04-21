Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Skeena Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on Skeena Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Skeena Resources by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,555 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Skeena Resources by 431.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.2%

SKE stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

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