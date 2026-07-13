Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.24. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $9.7550, with a volume of 19,550 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sky Harbour Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Sky Harbour Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 63.95%.The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sky Harbour Group

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $44,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $160,294.50. The trade was a 38.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company's stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 185.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 64.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 445,828 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

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