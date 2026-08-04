Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Sky Harbour Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $9.4410 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSE:SKYH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Sky Harbour Group had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 63.95%.The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. On average, analysts expect Sky Harbour Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 49,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,065. The stock has a market cap of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 1.31. Sky Harbour Group has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Sky Harbour Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sky Harbour Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sky Harbour Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,910 shares in the company, valued at $160,294.50. This trade represents a 38.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,012 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company's stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Inc is a U.S.-based real estate development and operating company focused on private aviation infrastructure. The company specializes in the acquisition, design and management of fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft hangarage and private terminals that serve business and general aviation operators. By providing expedited ground handling, concierge services and state-of-the-art facilities, Sky Harbour seeks to streamline the operations of private jet owners, fractional-ownership programs and charter operators while reducing congestion at major airports.

Through strategic leases and joint-venture partnerships, Sky Harbour has established a growing presence at key regional and metropolitan airports across the United States.

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