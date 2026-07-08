Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKWD. Texas Capital raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.22.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6%

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 104,713 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,907. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.10 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $752,516.70. This represents a 14.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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