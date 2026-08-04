SKYX Platforms (SKYX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $24.0660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.98 million. On average, analysts expect SKYX Platforms to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SKYX Platforms Stock Up 2.3%

SKYX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 146,742 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,797. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -3,491.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SKYX Platforms by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 718,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 741.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,213 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 446,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,427 shares of the company's stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 235,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 685.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut SKYX Platforms from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of SKYX Platforms to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms NASDAQ: SKYX provides comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operational support for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Through its digital platform, the company streamlines the booking, tracking and management of drone maintenance events, ensuring that operators maintain compliance with aviation regulations and industry best practices. SKYX Platforms’ offering is designed to reduce downtime, improve safety and extend the service life of UAS fleets across a wide range of applications.

The company’s service portfolio includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, component repair, spare parts provisioning, firmware and software updates, and field support.

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