SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.52, Zacks reports. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. SL Green Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.400-4.700 EPS.

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SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.91.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -153.42%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price objective on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

Further Reading

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