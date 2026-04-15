SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.400-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get SL Green Realty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $44.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised SL Green Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 1,344,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.52. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -153.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SL Green Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SL Green Realty wasn't on the list.

While SL Green Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here