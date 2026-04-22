Sleep Number (SNBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $320.7180 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $347.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sleep Number Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 131,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 841.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SNBR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sleep Number from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNBR

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation NASDAQ: SNBR is a Minneapolis‐based company specializing in the design, manufacture and retail of adjustable air mattresses and bedding products. The company's flagship Sleep Number® bed features dual air chambers that allow each side of the mattress to be tailored to an individual's preferred firmness, supported by integrated SleepIQ® technology. This proprietary monitoring system tracks biometric data such as heart rate, breathing and motion, delivering personalized sleep insights through a connected app.

Founded in 1987 as Select Comfort, the business pioneered adjustable air mattress technology and has since grown into a direct-to-consumer retailer.

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