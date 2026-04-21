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Small Cap Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven small-cap stocks to watch: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX), POET Technologies (POET), Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX), Spring Valley Acquisition (SV), Beyond Meat (BYND), Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD), and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU).
  • Small-cap characteristics: These companies typically fall in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion market-cap range and can offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business and information risk.
  • MarketBeat's screener flagged these names because they had the highest dollar trading volume among small-cap stocks in the last several days; the article includes brief company descriptions for POET and Beyond Meat and links to research reports.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, POET Technologies, Inflection Point Acquisition, Spring Valley Acquisition, Beyond Meat, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range, though exact thresholds vary by index and fund. They often offer higher growth potential but come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business and information risk, so investors generally consider them higher-risk, higher-reward holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

POET Technologies (POET)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POET

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on SV

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BYND

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTD

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Right Now?

Before you consider Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II wasn't on the list.

While Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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