Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.980-2.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMA. Zacks Research raised shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Smartstop Self Storage REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Stock Performance

SMA stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 604,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 226.19 and a beta of 0.50. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smartstop Self Storage REIT had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter. Smartstop Self Storage REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartstop Self Storage REIT will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Smartstop Self Storage REIT's previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Smartstop Self Storage REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 1,086.67%.

Institutional Trading of Smartstop Self Storage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,913,679 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $182,972,000 after buying an additional 710,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,414,451 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $43,763,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,404 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 487,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,552 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $31,150,000 after buying an additional 293,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,098,000.

About Smartstop Self Storage REIT

Symmetry Medical Inc (Symmetry) is a medical device solutions company, including surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and sterilization cases and trays. The Company designs, develops and offers worldwide production and supply chain capabilities for these products to customers in the orthopedic industry, and other medical device markets (including but not limited to arthroscopy, dental, laparoscopy, osteobiologic, and endoscopy segments). It also manufactures specialized non-healthcare products, primarily in the aerospace industry.

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