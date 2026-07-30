Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $258.1030 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Douglas Homes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE SDHC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $764.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Smith Douglas Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDHC

Institutional Trading of Smith Douglas Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 816,447 shares of the company's stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company's stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company's stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

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