Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.9250.

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Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $31.85 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.57. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew SNATS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,428 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $50,255,000 after buying an additional 583,809 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,438 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,731 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company's stock.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced surgical devices, orthopaedic reconstruction implants, trauma and extremities products, sports medicine solutions and wound care therapies. Founded in 1856 in Hull, United Kingdom, the company has grown through both organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio that addresses patient needs across joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and wound healing.

In its orthopaedics business, Smith & Nephew provides hip and knee replacement systems, modular joint revision implants and biologic solutions for bone repair.

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