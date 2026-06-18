Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $16.7840, with a volume of 991731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $178.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Smith & Wesson Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.09%.

More Smith & Wesson Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Smith & Wesson Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lake Street Capital raised its price target on Smith & Wesson Brands to $16.50 from $14.00 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

Lake Street Capital raised its price target on Smith & Wesson Brands to $16.50 from $14.00 and reiterated a rating, implying additional upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Smith & Wesson reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.36 versus $0.23 expected, and revenue of $178.4 million versus $155.3 million expected, driven by stronger handgun sales and improving profitability. Earnings report

Smith & Wesson reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $0.36 versus $0.23 expected, and revenue of $178.4 million versus $155.3 million expected, driven by stronger handgun sales and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, signaling ongoing cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Seeking Alpha article

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, signaling ongoing cash generation and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Management said it expects fiscal 2027 revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and plans about $20 million in incremental Springfield capex, which suggests confidence in future demand and capacity expansion. MSN article

Management said it expects fiscal 2027 revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and plans about $20 million in incremental Springfield capex, which suggests confidence in future demand and capacity expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Investors also have the Q4 2026 earnings call transcript and press release to review for more detail on margins, demand trends, and management’s outlook. Newsfile release

Investors also have the Q4 2026 earnings call transcript and press release to review for more detail on margins, demand trends, and management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: A prior downgrade note had argued the stock’s recent run-up left less near-term upside and pointed to longer-term industry softness, including declining background checks and weaker long-gun demand. Seeking Alpha article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on SWBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at about $602,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,855 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $731.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.90.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

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