Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Smurfit Westrock's conference call:

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $1.14 billion , with a 14.2% margin, despite substantial freight and other input-cost inflation.

, with a 14.2% margin, despite substantial freight and other input-cost inflation. The company expects freight costs to be approximately $300 million higher year over year and reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $4.9 billion–$5.1 billion; announced pricing actions are expected to have limited impact in 2026.

and reduced its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $4.9 billion–$5.1 billion; announced pricing actions are expected to have limited impact in 2026. Paper demand is described as exceptionally strong, with mills broadly sold out across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Containerboard and other pricing initiatives should support cost recovery mainly in late 2026 and 2027.

North American corrugated operations are improving, with loss-making plants reduced from more than 80 to roughly 20 and a growing pipeline of new business expected to support positive volume comparisons in late Q3 or Q4.

Capital spending is expected at $2.4 billion–$2.5 billion in 2026, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per ordinary share; management emphasized continued investment, asset optimization, and maintaining investment-grade credit ratings.

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Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 5.5%

NYSE SW traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,468,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. Smurfit Westrock has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is 251.39%.

Key Smurfit Westrock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales rose 1.1% year over year to $8.03 billion, exceeding analysts’ $7.91 billion estimate. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share. Smurfit Westrock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter net sales rose 1.1% year over year to $8.03 billion, exceeding analysts’ $7.91 billion estimate. The company also generated $765 million in operating cash flow and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.14 billion, representing a 14.2% margin, while the company remained profitable with $88 million in net income. These results indicate continued resilience in packaging demand despite uneven volumes and cost inflation. Smurfit Westrock Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.14 billion, representing a 14.2% margin, while the company remained profitable with $88 million in net income. These results indicate continued resilience in packaging demand despite uneven volumes and cost inflation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target for Smurfit Westrock from $65 to $71 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. JPMorgan price target report

JPMorgan raised its price target for Smurfit Westrock from $65 to $71 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s results reflect mixed operating trends: stable packaging demand and pricing actions are helping revenue, but lower volumes and an uneven recovery remain challenges.

Management’s results reflect mixed operating trends: stable packaging demand and pricing actions are helping revenue, but lower volumes and an uneven recovery remain challenges. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per share, below the $0.42 consensus estimate and down from $0.45 a year earlier. The earnings miss was attributed in part to higher freight costs, raising concerns about near-term margin performance. SW Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Freight Costs, Sales Beat

Adjusted earnings were $0.35 per share, below the $0.42 consensus estimate and down from $0.45 a year earlier. The earnings miss was attributed in part to higher freight costs, raising concerns about near-term margin performance. Negative Sentiment: The company’s net margin was only about 1.1%, and its reported EPS missed estimates by $0.07. The combination of limited profitability and cost pressure is likely outweighing the revenue beat in investors’ near-term assessment. Smurfit Westrock Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SW. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,148 shares of the company's stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 241,037 shares of the company's stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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