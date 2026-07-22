Smurfit Westrock (SW) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $7.9125 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

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Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smurfit Westrock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 4,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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