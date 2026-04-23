Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Snap-On's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Snap-On's conference call:

Snap-on reported a strong quarter with $1.207 billion in sales (highest first quarter ever), organic growth of 3.4% and EPS of $4.69, up $0.18 year-over-year.

and EPS of $4.69, up $0.18 year-over-year. The Commercial & Industrial (C&I) segment drove momentum with sales up 10.8% (7.1% organic) , led by aviation, heavy duty and natural resources demand.

, led by aviation, heavy duty and natural resources demand. Tools Group showed improving profitability — gross margin +140 bps to 47.7% and operating margin +160 bps — with product launches (NanoAxcess, new ratchets, storage offerings) and early signs of tool storage demand returning.

— with product launches (NanoAxcess, new ratchets, storage offerings) and early signs of tool storage demand returning. RS&I posted its highest-ever quarterly sales but only slight organic growth and a margin decline driven by currency and strategic investments (including large language models) to strengthen proprietary databases , weighing near-term profitability while aiming to bolster long-term advantage.

, weighing near-term profitability while aiming to bolster long-term advantage. The company flagged ongoing headwinds from unfavorable foreign currency, tariffs and higher material and personnel/technology costs, which compressed consolidated margins (OpCo margin down ~50 bps) and raised corporate expenses.

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Snap-On Stock Up 1.6%

SNA stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.40. 183,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,288. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.79. Snap-On has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $400.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.25.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $409.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Snap-On from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total value of $2,690,778.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,502,332.40. This trade represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated NYSE: SNA is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company's product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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