Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.68.

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Snowflake Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:SNOW opened at $294.05 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $12,343,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,796,240.36. The trade was a 64.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,603,951.78. This represents a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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