Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Sells $930,240.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $930,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 258,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,085,360. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vivek Raghunathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.24. 6,148,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591,309. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $289.00 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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