So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,224,181 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,744,515 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of So-Young International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised So-Young International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on So-Young International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 626,963 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.14. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company's platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

Further Reading

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