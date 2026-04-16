Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
So-Young International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest increased 27.5% in March to 2,224,181 shares (about 2.6% of shares sold short), producing a days-to-cover ratio of 3.7 on average daily volume.
  • Analysts maintain an average Hold rating (one Buy, one Sell) with an average target price of $5.50; Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" while Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock to "hold".
  • So‑Young posted an EPS beat (‑$0.13 vs. consensus ‑$0.68) but reported revenue of $65.85M—well below the $442.62M estimate—and remains unprofitable with negative margins.
  • Five stocks we like better than So-Young International.

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,224,181 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,744,515 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of So-Young International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised So-Young International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on So-Young International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,116,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 626,963 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.14. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.62 million. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.

About So-Young International

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company's platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in So-Young International Right Now?

Before you consider So-Young International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and So-Young International wasn't on the list.

While So-Young International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines