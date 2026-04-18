So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

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So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.55. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 1,301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675,121 shares of the company's stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 626,963 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,899,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company's stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company's platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

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