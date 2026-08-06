So-Young International (SY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect So-Young International to post earnings of ($0.0879) per share and revenue of $70.4040 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.59%.The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million.

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So-Young International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SY opened at $2.09 on Thursday. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded So-Young International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of So-Young International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, So-Young International has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on So-Young International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter worth $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in So-Young International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company's stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company's platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

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