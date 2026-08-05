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Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Societe Generale Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Societe Generale Group shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $19.25 and closing the session around $19.25, up 0.9%.
  • Analyst sentiment improved, with recent upgrades including Kepler Capital Markets’ move to “strong buy.” The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”, supported by one Strong Buy, four Buy and four Hold ratings.
  • The bank exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.50 in EPS versus the $0.39 consensus and revenue of $8.25 billion versus estimates of $8.03 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.2488, with a volume of 166798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.1350.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "market perform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France's largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group's core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

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