SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 1.7% - Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 76,297,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 67,750,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.SoFi Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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