SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 5% - Here's What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.67. 67,403,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 65,693,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

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Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. UBS Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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