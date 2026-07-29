SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raised. Truist Financial increased its price target for SOFI from $17 to $18, offering modest support. However, the firm retained a Hold rating, limiting the bullish impact. SoFi Technologies Stock Price Up on Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial increased its price target for SOFI from $17 to $18, offering modest support. However, the firm retained a Hold rating, limiting the bullish impact. Positive Sentiment: Notre Dame deal expands SoFi’s marketing reach. SoFi became Notre Dame Athletics’ official financial services partner and the first brand featured on the school’s football jersey patch. The multiyear agreement also includes athlete financial education and scholarships, which could improve brand awareness and customer acquisition among younger consumers. SoFi and Notre Dame Athletics Launch Landmark Multi-Year Partnership

SoFi became Notre Dame Athletics’ official financial services partner and the first brand featured on the school’s football jersey patch. The multiyear agreement also includes athlete financial education and scholarships, which could improve brand awareness and customer acquisition among younger consumers. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings are the key catalyst. SoFi is expected to report results on July 29. Analysts anticipate roughly 30% revenue growth, supported by lending demand and member additions, but investors will be watching margins, credit quality and guidance closely. The company’s relatively high valuation raises the risk of a sharp reaction if results or outlook disappoint. What Should Investors Do With SoFi Technologies Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

SoFi is expected to report results on July 29. Analysts anticipate roughly 30% revenue growth, supported by lending demand and member additions, but investors will be watching margins, credit quality and guidance closely. The company’s relatively high valuation raises the risk of a sharp reaction if results or outlook disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market risk remains elevated. Reports of escalating conflict involving Iran and U.S. forces pressured stock futures and could weigh on high-beta shares such as SOFI, whose beta is above 2. US Stock Futures Slip as Iran Targets American Forces

Reports of escalating conflict involving Iran and U.S. forces pressured stock futures and could weigh on high-beta shares such as SOFI, whose beta is above 2. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale creates a limited overhang. Executive Vice President Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares for approximately $188,300 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale represents only 2.89% of her holdings and is therefore a weak signal, but it may still weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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