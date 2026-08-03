SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.4707, but opened at $16.55. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 1,223,860 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFTBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.87.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 64.12% and a return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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