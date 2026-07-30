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SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
SoftBank Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0689 per share and revenue of $12.2304 billion for the quarter.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 64.12%. On average, analysts expect SoftBank Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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