SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0689 per share and revenue of $12.2304 billion for the quarter.

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SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 64.12%. On average, analysts expect SoftBank Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SoftBank Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank's strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

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