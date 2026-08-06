Solana (HSDT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Solana to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Solana (NASDAQ:HSDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 million. Solana had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 1,427.15%. On average, analysts expect Solana to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Solana has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $100.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Solana by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solana in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solana during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSDT shares. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Solana in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Solana in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solana to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Solana

About Solana

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HSDT is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non‐invasive neuromodulation platforms designed to enhance neurorehabilitation. Its flagship product, the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®), delivers mild electrical pulses to the tongue to stimulate neural pathways in conjunction with targeted physical therapy. The device is intended to improve neuroplasticity and support recovery in patients with neurological conditions.

The PoNS system is cleared for use in the United States, Canada and the European Union and is prescribed through specialized rehabilitation clinics.

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