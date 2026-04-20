SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 4.4% - What's Next?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.6170. Approximately 419,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,404,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $131,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,776 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 898,802 shares in the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,965,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,438,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Further Reading

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