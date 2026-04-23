Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 675969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 5.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Gunderson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $3,408,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,728 shares of the company's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 89.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,923 shares of the company's stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 204,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Further Reading

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