Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Solid Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Solid Biosciences Stock Up 6.7%

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. 210,581 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,578. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,202 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,005 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Solid Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solid Biosciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.11.

View Our Latest Report on SLDB

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company's primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid's lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

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