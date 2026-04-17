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Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Solid State logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Solid State shares passed below its 50-day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 156.50), trading as low as GBX 152.50 and last at GBX 156.50 on a volume of 40,072 shares.
  • Berenberg raised its target from GBX 240 to GBX 245 and gave the stock a Buy rating; the consensus analyst view is a Buy with an average target of GBX 245.
  • The company has a market cap of £89.92 million, a P/E of 37.74, debt‑to‑equity of 28.65 and mixed liquidity metrics (current ratio 2.11, quick ratio 0.98).
  • Five stocks we like better than Solid State.

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.50 and traded as low as GBX 152.50. Solid State shares last traded at GBX 156.50, with a volume of 40,072 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Solid State from GBX 240 to GBX 245 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solid State has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 245.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLI

Solid State Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a market cap of £89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Solid State Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc AIM: SOLI is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State's products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives. The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays. Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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